71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD: Washington Street, Terrace Avenue off-ramps to be closed Saturday afternoon

3 hours 11 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 8:14 AM December 03, 2021 in News
Source: DOTD
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Friday the temporary closure of Baton Rouge off-ramps that will take place Saturday afternoon and evening.

The I-10 Washington Street and Terrace Avenue off-ramps will be closed Saturday (December 4) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DOTD says the off ramp closures are necessary for traffic control.

Trending News

Officials also advise locals to drive with caution through the closure and be on the lookout for work crews.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days