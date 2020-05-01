DOTD to shift lanes on Bluff Road Overpass for road work, Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH - On Saturday, drivers headed eastbound on Ascension Parish's Bluff Road overpass will notice a slight shift in lane usage for this area.

DOTD says its workers are scheduled to restripe the area's new inside lane Saturday night and will shift traffic eastbound at the Bluff Road Overpass to LA 73.

During this roadwork, drivers will still only have two lanes open due to a rehabilitation of the existing pavement and revamping of the off-ramp at LA 73.

The entire project is expected to be completed in early Fall. At that time drivers should expect three lanes of traffic in each direction.

