DOTD to resume Geauxpass operations

Photo: Geauxpass/Facebook

LEEVILLE – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the cash/credit lane (lane 1) at the LA1 toll bridge in Leeville and the Geauxpass Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow will reopen Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m.

At that time, the temporary practice of issuing toll only invoices will stop and the normal violation process will resume.

Drivers are urged to wear a mask when entering the customer service center or toll booth lane for safety.

Motorists can open and make changes to their accounts or make payments on current accounts and violations, by calling customer service at 1-866-662-8997 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the GeauxPass website at http://www.geauxpass.com.

For updates on the virus, visit http://www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus/ , dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak.

For the latest information on road closures and other incidents, check www.511la.org.