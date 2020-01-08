Latest Weather Blog
DOTD to conduct study on Livingston's LA 447 Corridor
LIVINGSTON - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has authorized an environmental study for the LA 447 Corridor to evaluate ways to improve it. DOTD will also hold a public input meeting next week on the project.
DOTD’s Stage 1 Environmental Assessment will look at alternatives to improve the mobility and safety of car, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic along the corridor in Walker.
The northern boundary of the study is at the railroad tracks near Keith Street and southern boundary of the study is the intersection of LA 447 and LA 16.
The length of the corridor is 10.2 miles.
A public meeting will be held to provide an overview of the project and receive public input for possible alternatives.
Representatives from DOTD and the consultant team for the study will be at the meeting to receive comments and answer questions about the project.
The meeting will be at the following location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center
9261 Florida Boulevard
Walker, LA 70785
Thursday, Mar. 31
Written comments can be mailed to the following address and must be postmarked within 10 days after the meeting:
CB&I
Attention: Kara Moree 4171 Essen Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
