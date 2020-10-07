DOTD to close second Plaquemine ferry Thursday, due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday it will stop operations of the second Plaquemine ferry beginning 9 a.m.,Thursday, October 8 due to Hurricane Delta.

Officials say the ferry will be moved to a safe location and resume service once it’s safe to do so.

Drivers are encouraged to check the status of road conditions and the ferry prior to commuting to impacted areas by using its three resources:

-MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD on the DOTD website.

-511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

-Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Frequent updates on road conditions can also be obtained via @WBRZTraffic on Twitter.