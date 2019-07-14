DOTD to begin final passes for flood debris along state routes

HAMMOND – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be making their final passes to remove flood debris along state routes in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes next week.

Crews will begin to make their final passes along state routes in the above parishes on Monday, Oct. 24 until Friday, Nov. 4.

DOTD advises residents to move flood debris to the side of the roadway for pick up as the department is responsible for picking debris on all routes in the state system, including all state, interstate and U.S. routes in the affected area.