DOTD settles on redesign for I-10 bridge at LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Officials have decided on a new design for the I-10 bridge over City Park Lake.
The Department of Transportation and Development announced the new look for the interstate bridge on Monday, along with a new monument that will be erected alongside the roadway.
The final designs were selected through an online poll and through feedback the state received at a community open house last month.
Engineers and architects will now move into the design stage, where they'll be tasked with transforming the winning renders into reality.
