76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DOTD settles on redesign for I-10 bridge at LSU lakes

3 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, September 27 2021 Sep 27, 2021 September 27, 2021 6:44 PM September 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials have decided on a new design for the I-10 bridge over City Park Lake.

The Department of Transportation and Development announced the new look for the interstate bridge on Monday, along with a new monument that will be erected alongside the roadway.

The final designs were selected through an online poll and through feedback the state received at a community open house last month. 

Trending News

Engineers and architects will now move into the design stage, where they'll be tasked with transforming the winning renders into reality.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days