DOTD selects consultant, gives new details on I-10 expansion in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The state has selected a contractor that will help in the pre-construction phase of the I-10 widening project between East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge.

DOTD announced Monday that a notice of intent was issued to enter into a Construction Management at Risk contract with Huval & Associates Inc.. The CMAR delivery process uses a design professional engaged by DOTD for professional pre-design or design services, or both.

The widening project will expand I-10 from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The successful bidder for the construction phase of the project will responsible for the following:

-Freeway widening by the addition of one travel lane to the westbound direction of I-10 from Washington St. to College Drive and one travel lane to the eastbound direction of I-10 from Washington St. to east of the I-10/I-12 split on I-10. 10 and one travel lane to the westbound direction of I-10 from Acadian Thruway to Washington St.

-Modifications to interchanges at Washington Street, Dalrymple Drive, Perkins Road, Acadian Thruway, and College Drive, as well as the replacement of the Nairn Drive overpass

-Associated work, which may include noise barriers, interstate lighting, guide signs, traffic signals, and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations

-Roundabouts at Terrace Avenue and Braddock Street, the Washington Street interchange, and Dalrymple Drive at East Lakeshore Drive

-Utility coordination, as necessary

-Maintenance of traffic in a congested and confined urban freeway environment

-Context sensitive solutions and community connections

More details on the project can be found here.