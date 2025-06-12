72°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue to move to new role; search for new secretary to take place
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secretary is moving to a different role, leaving the position vacant, sources tell WBRZ.
Jeff Landry appointed Joe Donahue as DOTD secretary in January 2024; he previously served as an attorney for DOTD and held positions in the Office of General Counsel and the Office of the Secretary. Sources say Donahue is moving to executive counsel.
Trending News
A search to replace Donahue will take place soon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TREE CAR FIRE CENTRAL
-
10 Chinese women detained in ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors
-
Interfaith partners, advocates gather for reflection on toughening immigration legislation
-
Float builders create ultimate LSU display to celebrate Tigers heading to Omaha...
-
Suspect in drive-by murder of 8-year-old, other shootings arrested in BR educator's...