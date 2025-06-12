DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue to move to new role; search for new secretary to take place

Image credit: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secretary is moving to a different role, leaving the position vacant, sources tell WBRZ.

Jeff Landry appointed Joe Donahue as DOTD secretary in January 2024; he previously served as an attorney for DOTD and held positions in the Office of General Counsel and the Office of the Secretary. Sources say Donahue is moving to executive counsel.

A search to replace Donahue will take place soon.