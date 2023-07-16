90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DOTD restricting motorcycles, glass trucks, RVs from using Causeway Bridge during severe weather

Sunday, July 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN - The DOTD said motorcycles, glass trucks and RVs are not permitted to drive along the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge due to severe weather in the area.

The alert was sent just before 4:30 p.m. It is unclear how long the weather event will last in the area. 

Anyone with questions should call the Traffic Management Center at (225) 379-1232. 

