DOTD plans new ferry dock, better traffic signals in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Nine Louisiana DOTD construction projects have been approved following successful bids from six contractors.

DOTD says six contractors presented bids totaling $20.6 million.

"It's imporant to deliver infrastructure improvements to residents and visitors of Louisiana, especially on such a tight budget," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. "Our responsibility is to continuing doing what we can with what we have, as well as exploring innovative means of funding"

Three pavement and overlay projects were approved.

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, drainage, and traffic signalization to create center turn lane on LA 25/LA 40 between Folsom city limit and Hay Hollow Road in St. Tammany Parish ($2,099,233.12).

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, drainage, and widening to provide left and center turn lanes on LA 22 between E. Sam Arnold Loop and Mitcham Road in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes ($521,231.42).

Milling, paving, patching, overlay, and guardrails along I-510 and LA 47 in Orleans Parish ($5,242,885.14).

One project involving congestion mitigation and safety was also announced. That project involves the installation of cable barriers along I-49 in Avoyelles, Evangeline, and Rapides parishes ($6,928,533.48).

Five other projects were also approved following the bidding process:

Bicycle rack installation on LA 46 and U.S. 90 in Orleans Parish ($73,726.50).

GPS-based signal modifications in East Baton Rouge Parish ($1,455,762.68).

Signage and mounting on I-49 between Washington and Avoyelles Parish line in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes ($599,026.40).

Signage and mounting on LA 1 northbound, LA 158, and U.S. 71 in Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides parishes ($535,366.65).

Construction of new ferry landing barge at Plaquemine ferry and statewide as necessary ($3,117,829).

DOTD says the construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, cash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.