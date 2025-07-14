83°
DOTD: Part of La. 76 in Port Allen will close starting Friday

Monday, July 14 2025
By: Nathan Messina

PORT ALLEN — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that part of La. 76 will be fully closed starting Friday. 

The road will be closed near the intersection of La. 415 so crews can replace the existing concrete road, DOTD said.

Motorists can expect the closures to begin at 7 p.m. on July 18 and remain closed until 5 a.m. on July 21.

