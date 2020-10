DOTD crews work on removing debris from roadways

BATON ROUGE - DOTD crews are currently working to collect debris left over by Friday's storm in order to clear roadways.

Crews in East Baton Rouge are working in multiple areas according to the department's twitter page. Cleanup is underway along LA 19 and LA 956.

Crews were also seen repairing a signal along U.S 61 near Siegan,

Debris removal in Slaughter is also underway.

DOTD will provide updates throughout the day.