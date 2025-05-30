DOTD closing I-110 in both directions overnight after train derails on bridge near Memorial Stadium

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will close both sides of I-110 near the Governor's Mansion curve Friday night as crews work to remove a derailed train on a bridge above the interstate near Memorial Stadium.

Once the train is removed, inspectors will immediately inspect the bridge and interstate to ensure the area is safe to reopen, LaDOTD said.

"The interstate closure is expected to last several hours. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, I-110 is expected to reopen Saturday during the early morning hours," officials said.

The closure, between between Capitol Access Road and North 22nd Street, is expected to start at 7 p.m.

The derailment involving nine cars happened around 8:15 a.m., a representative from railroad company Canadian Pacific Kansas City said. Several of the cars were empty tanker cars last containing hazardous material, but no leaks were reported. No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

"CPKC crews, personnel and equipment are on the scene. The cause of the derailment is under investigation," the spokesperson added.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit also responded to the scene of the derailment and reassured the public that "there is no off-site impact or hazards to the public at this time."

Symbols on the side of at least one of the derailed train cars reading UN 1075 indicate that the train was carrying liquified petroleum gas. UN 1075 substances like butane and propane are flammable.

The derailment caused the right two lanes of northbound traffic on I-110 to close briefly around 1:30 p.m. before reopening. At least two cars appeared to have been damaged after the derailment.