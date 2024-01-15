Latest Weather Blog
DOTD closes Atchafalaya Basin, Audubon bridges due to wintry weather
BATON ROUGE - Monday evening, LaDOTD said Interstate 10 is closed in both directions from La. 415 (Lobdell) to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish.
DOTD also announced the Audubon Bridge Road along LA 10, between US 61 in West Feliciana Parish and LA 10 Business/LA 420 (Ferry Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish, is closed
Just before 10:30, DOTD closed I-49 in St. Landry Parish. Motorists are advised to detour utilizing La. 10 to U.S. 71.
Get the latest forecast from Storm Station meteorologists here.
If travel is essential, DOTD urges motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions especially while traveling over bridges and elevated roadways and stay off the roads whenever possible.
Trending News
DOTD crews will continue to monitor state bridges and roadways.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Light freezing rain continues as temperatures plummet overnight into Tuesday
-
Louisiana lawmakers race the clock, creating new congressional map
-
Incoming BRPD Chief gives preview of policing policy
-
Man arrested for murder after girlfriend, child found shot to death in...
-
DOTD preparing for icy bridges in the state amid frigid temps