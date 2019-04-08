DOTD: Bridge repairs on N. Flannery Road to be complete next month

BATON ROUGE - A portion of North Flannery Road will remained closed until the end of May while crews finish up bridge repairs, DOTD says.

Work on the bridge between S. Choctaw and Florida began in November. A new bridge will replace the roadway over Lively Bayou. Officials say the remaining construction will take a few more weeks, and the projected completion is slated for the end of May, weather permitting.

Until then, drivers will have to continue using Florida Boulevard and the Central Thruway as a detour.