DOTD announces update on $11.9 mil. Atchafalaya Basin Bridge project

Friday, February 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
MORGAN CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced an update to the $11.9 million dollar rehabilitation project on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. 

Aside from the cleaning, painting and repair of steel structures on the bridge, crews are installing a fence platform on the bridge to contain traffic and debris. A prime coating is also being added to the upper section of the bridge. 

According to DOTD, the construction is estimated to be completed sometime in the summer of this year. Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving through the area. 

For more information on local projects and other DOTD activity, click here

