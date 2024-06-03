86°
DOTD announces overnight closure on I-12 eastbound
BATON ROUGE - As part of the College flyover project on I-10 and I-12, I-12 eastbound will be closed overnight on Friday.
I-12 eastbound at the split will be closed for construction starting Friday at 10 p.m. and will be reopened on Saturday at 5 a.m..
Drivers will have to continue on I-10 eastbound and exit at Essen Lane, make a left turn and continue to the I-12 eastbound ramp to bypass the segment closed for construction.
