'Dory' overwhelms 'Independence Day,' 'Shallows' surprises

NEW YORK - The tidal wave of "Finding Dory" overwhelmed the sputtering sequel "Independence Day: Resurgence," whose weekend debut was drowned out by the popular Pixar release in North American theaters.



In its second week, "Finding Dory" easily remained on top with an estimated $73.2 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. That far surpassed the $41.6 million opening of "Resurgence," which debuted well off the pace off its 1996 original. The first "Independence Day" opened with $50.2 million, or about $77 million in inflation-adjusted dollars.



Of the week's other debuts, the Blake Lively shark thriller "The Shallows" rode a wave of good reviews to a better-than-expected $16.7 million for Sony.



Matthew McConaughey's Civil War drama "Free State of Jones," however, disappointed with just $7.7 million, a blow to the upstart studio STX Entertainment.