Dorian strengthens to Category 3 hurricane
MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a major Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is "extremely dangerous" and poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.
Dorian was located 445 miles (715 kilometers) east of the northwest Bahamas at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday.
The center said additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Florida peninsula.
