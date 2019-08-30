92°
Dorian strengthens to Category 3 hurricane

55 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 August 30, 2019 1:43 PM August 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a major Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is "extremely dangerous" and poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.
  
Dorian was located 445 miles (715 kilometers) east of the northwest Bahamas at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
  
A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday.
  
The center said additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Florida peninsula.
