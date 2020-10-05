79°
Doorbell camera catches thief stealing potted trees off front porch of Baton Rouge home

Monday, October 05 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the lookout for a man seen hastily snatching up potted plants from the front porch of a home.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the theft happened early Monday morning in a neighborhood near the intersection of N. Ardenwood Drive and Winbourne Avenue.

The homeowner told police two potted trees, worth about $200 each, were stolen. Video captured on home surveillance video showed the thief struggling to run away with a plant in each arm.

The man was then seen driving off in a dark-colored, early-2000s Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD. 

