81°
Latest Weather Blog
Donte Starks dismissed from LSU football team after months-long suspension for gun arrest
BATON ROUGE - A freshman student-athlete was dismissed from the LSU football team about three months after he was suspended from the team following his arrest on weapons charges.
LSU Athletics announced Friday that linebacker Donte Starks was released for 'violating team rules.' Starks only played in three games in the 2019 season and mostly saw play on special teams.
The 19-year-old was arrested in February after he was caught carrying a loaded handgun gun in his backpack while in the New Orleans area. He was indefinitely suspended from the team after the incident.
The team did not give any other details surrounding Starks' dismissal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Class of 2020 has special graduation planned
-
Salons, barbershops, and other businesses reopen today
-
Overnight T-storms cause flooding in St. Tammany & Northshore areas
-
Central High seniors end year on unusual but emotional note
-
Medical experts warn of new, rare child illness possibly caused by COVID-19
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith