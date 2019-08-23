Latest Weather Blog
Donelon issues cease-and-desist order against State Farm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner James Donelon has issued a cease and desist order against State Farm in a dispute over hurricane deductibles before Hurricane Barry.
The state Department of Insurance received a complaint July 17 from a policyholder who claimed the company was requiring a hurricane deductible for losses that happened before the storm was declared a hurricane July 13. Donelon says State Farm claimed it would impose a hurricane deductible on losses rather than a less expensive out-of-pocket deductible known as "all peril."
The average all peril deductible is between $500 to $1000. On average, hurricane deductibles are between 2% and 5%, which could cost policyholders more out of pocket before insurance kicks in to pay for damages.
The Advocate reports State Farm has 30 days to appeal the order.
