Donations push reward to nearly $300K for shooter who ambushed sheriff's deputies
LOS ANGELES - The search continues for a person who shot two California sheriff's deputies while they were sitting in their vehicle last week.
The $100,000 reward authorized by Los Angeles officials for information leading to the arrested of the gunman ballooned to almost $300,000 Wednesday with the help of public donations. The donations included $75,000 from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and another $75,000 from two private donors.
The shooting happened outside a Metro train station in Compton Saturday night. Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday that one of the deputies, who suffered gunshot wounds to his forehead, arms and a hand, was released from the hospital.
"He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he's not alone. We, as a community, are in this together," Villanueva said in a statement posted to social media.
His partner, who was shot in the jaw and arms, remained in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday night.
Villanueva, who called the shooting a "cowardly act," said he swore both deputies in as members of the sheriff's department 14 months ago.
He has not identified the deputies by name.
