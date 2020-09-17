87°
Donations push reward to nearly $300K for shooter who ambushed sheriff's deputies

3 hours 18 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 1:17 PM September 17, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES - The search continues for a person who shot two California sheriff's deputies while they were sitting in their vehicle last week.

The $100,000 reward authorized by Los Angeles officials for information leading to the arrested of the gunman ballooned to almost $300,000 Wednesday with the help of public donations. The donations included $75,000 from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and another $75,000 from two private donors.

The shooting happened outside a Metro train station in Compton Saturday night. Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday that one of the deputies, who suffered gunshot wounds to his forehead, arms and a hand, was released from the hospital.

"He has a long road ahead for recovery. But he's not alone. We, as a community, are in this together," Villanueva said in a statement posted to social media.

His partner, who was shot in the jaw and arms, remained in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday night.

Villanueva, who called the shooting a "cowardly act," said he swore both deputies in as members of the sheriff's department 14 months ago.

He has not identified the deputies by name.

