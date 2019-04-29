72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donations, pigs part of Las Vegas' efforts to cut food waste

32 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 7:00 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The reduction of food waste has taken hold in a city known for excess: Las Vegas.

Sin City's world-famous casinos in recent years have developed and expanded innovative practices to cut back on the thousands of tons of leftover and uneaten food they send to the landfill each year. The businesses are turning food scraps into compost or shipping them to a farm to feed thousands of pigs.

They're donating expired minibar snacks to community groups. And they're giving excess banquet meals to a food bank.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in March honored MGM's Bellagio casino-resort for sending tons of food waste to a pig farm north of Las Vegas and for diverting oyster shells to the Chesapeake Bay, where they help restore habitat.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days