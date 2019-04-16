Donations for burned black churches up after Notre Dame fire

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently gutted by arson has climbed after social media posts urging the public not to forget them amid the focus on the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral.

A Tuesday tweet from Hillary Clinton noted the Paris tragedy in while reminding followers to "also send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana." Freelance journalist Yashar Ali tweeted that the Notre Dame restoration "will be well funded" and urged support for the Louisiana churches.

The rebuild of Notre Dame will be well funded.



In the past month, three historically black churches in Louisiana were destroyed by a racist arsonist. He has been charged with hate crimes, but these churches need your help. Please join me in donating https://t.co/gj1BcNsGpu — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) April 16, 2019

The campaign for the Louisiana churches hit $500,000 Tuesday evening, with contributions ranging from $5 to thousands of dollars.

A suspect in custody in connection with the Louisiana blazes faces charges that include hate crimes. The fires happened in and around Opelousas beginning in late March.