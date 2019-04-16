67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donations for burned black churches up after Notre Dame fire

1 hour 17 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 April 16, 2019 9:35 PM April 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently gutted by arson has climbed after social media posts urging the public not to forget them amid the focus on the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral.
  
A Tuesday tweet from Hillary Clinton noted the Paris tragedy in while reminding followers to "also send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana." Freelance journalist Yashar Ali tweeted that the Notre Dame restoration "will be well funded" and urged support for the Louisiana churches.

  
The campaign for the Louisiana churches hit $500,000 Tuesday evening, with contributions ranging from $5 to thousands of dollars.
  
A suspect in custody in connection with the Louisiana blazes faces charges that include hate crimes. The fires happened in and around Opelousas beginning in late March.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days