Donations being collected to honor fallen deputy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Honor Network and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are teaming up to honor Lt. Steven Whitstine.

Whitstine was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Port Hudson-Pride Road. Investigators believe Whitstine was on his way to work in Zachary at the time of the crash.

The Honor Network said the sheriff's office requested the U.S. Honor Flag for the fallen deputy.

”Recognized as a national treasure, its without any hesitation we made the offer to the Sheriff’s Office to bring the U.S. Honor Flag to Honor Lieutenant Steven Whitstine," said Christopher Heisler, founder of The Honor Network and the U.S. Honor Flag.

The organization is working to secure funding to "make this mission happen." Those wishing to donate can click on the post below.

Details and additional information will be posted on Facebook. Regular updates will include live GPS tracking when InspirationOne, the RV used to house the traveling flag team, is headed to Baton Rouge.