Donandsonville man killed in three-vehicle crash on LA 70 in St. James Parish
ST. JAMES PARISH – Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash that resulted in one death on LA Hwy 70 east of LA Hwy 3125 at around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
57-year-old Daren Taylor of Donaldsonville was driving a 2014 Buick Enclave eastbound on LA Hwy 70 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Kenworth Tractor Trailer that was travelling westbound. This caused the driver of a 2007 Hyundai Tirburon also travelling westbound to swerve into a ditch and strike a culvert in order to avoid a collision with Taylor.
Taylor suffered multiple fatal injuries. All other parties involved sustained only minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
