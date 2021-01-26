Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak

DONALDSONVILLE- The Walker Lady Wildcats came into Monday's game on a 16-game win streak,but thanks to a Lakia Bell layup with less than 15 second left, Donaldsonville pulled off an upset.

The Lady Tigers improve to 7-7 on the year, while Walker drops their second game of the year.

Watch the highlights above.