Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak
DONALDSONVILLE- The Walker Lady Wildcats came into Monday's game on a 16-game win streak,but thanks to a Lakia Bell layup with less than 15 second left, Donaldsonville pulled off an upset.
The Lady Tigers improve to 7-7 on the year, while Walker drops their second game of the year.
Watch the highlights above.
