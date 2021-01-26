72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak

2 hours 34 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, January 25 2021 Jan 25, 2021 January 25, 2021 10:48 PM January 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

DONALDSONVILLE- The Walker Lady Wildcats came into Monday's game on a 16-game win streak,but thanks to a Lakia Bell layup with less than 15 second left, Donaldsonville pulled off an upset.

The Lady Tigers improve to 7-7 on the year, while Walker drops their second game of the year.

Watch the highlights above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days