Donaldsonville Wing Fest draws chicken wing afficionados

Sunday, June 08 2025
By: WBRZ staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Fans of chicken wings braved Saturday's heat enjoy Donaldsonville's annual Wing Fest at Crescent Park.

The cooking competition presented by the city and its downtown development district featured categories including fried, barbecued, naked and "too hot to handle."

Juanita Dorsey, the executive director of the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce said the contest brings out wingmen and wingwomen who want to claim bragging rights.

"We are just so excited that we still have competitors that are willing to say 'hey, my wings are the best,' so we have them out here. We have about seven vendors that will be competing today," she said.

In addition to the bragging rights, the top three wing teams were awarded a trophy and a cash prize.

