Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville Wing Fest draws chicken wing afficionados
DONALDSONVILLE - Fans of chicken wings braved Saturday's heat enjoy Donaldsonville's annual Wing Fest at Crescent Park.
The cooking competition presented by the city and its downtown development district featured categories including fried, barbecued, naked and "too hot to handle."
Juanita Dorsey, the executive director of the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce said the contest brings out wingmen and wingwomen who want to claim bragging rights.
"We are just so excited that we still have competitors that are willing to say 'hey, my wings are the best,' so we have them out here. We have about seven vendors that will be competing today," she said.
Trending News
In addition to the bragging rights, the top three wing teams were awarded a trophy and a cash prize.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dance concert celebrates Juneteenth with eye on history, faith, culture
-
Donaldsonville Wing Fest draws chicken wing afficionados
-
Dads gather for early celebration of fathers in Metro Council District 5
-
City wide yard sale in Ponchatoula brings visitors, community together
-
Tasty lessons: Kids in St. Helena learn nutrition through free summer series
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
-
LSU defense stays consistent
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...