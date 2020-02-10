75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville under boil-water advisory

2 hours 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 February 10, 2020 2:15 PM February 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- A boil-water advisory has been issued in Donaldsonville due to a water leak on Williams Street.

Repairs to fix the leak require the water to be shut off temporarily, possibly contaminating the waterline in the process.

The areas affected may also experience low water pressure, specifically the buildings and residences on St. Vincent Street, Williams Street, and St. Patrick Street. 

Residents are advised to disinfect their water as caution will remain effective until further notice by Parish Utilities of Ascension.

The line break has been repaired and water service resumed. The PUA will lift the advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days