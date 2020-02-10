Donaldsonville under boil-water advisory

ASCENSION PARISH- A boil-water advisory has been issued in Donaldsonville due to a water leak on Williams Street.

Repairs to fix the leak require the water to be shut off temporarily, possibly contaminating the waterline in the process.

The areas affected may also experience low water pressure, specifically the buildings and residences on St. Vincent Street, Williams Street, and St. Patrick Street.

Residents are advised to disinfect their water as caution will remain effective until further notice by Parish Utilities of Ascension.

The line break has been repaired and water service resumed. The PUA will lift the advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.