87°
Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville man indicted for sex crimes involving preschool-age boy
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was indicted for sex crimes against a preschool-age boy that were reported in mid-July.
According to the Ascension Parish District Attorney, the child told deputies he was sexually assaulted by 38-year-old Pedro Porter on July 14. Deputies said the child was in Porter's care when the abuse happened.
Parish records show Porter was booked July 29, but released Aug. 5 with instructions that he must stay away from the victim.
Trending News
Last week, Porter was indicted by a grand jury for indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
-
Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to...
-
Bus driver who allegedly kidnapped student he was supposed to take to...
-
Metro-Council expected to vote on Devin's Law after 3-year-old was killed by...
-
City agrees to $4M settlement after years-long legal battle over disastrous downtown...