92°
Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville man arrested for aggravated assault after brandishing firearm outside of vehicle window
NAPOLEONVILLE - A Donaldsonville man was arrested on felony aggravated assault after he allegedly stalked a complainant and brandished a firearm outside of his vehicle's window.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Jerry Riley, 66, after the aforementioned incident on May 6 where he drove by the complainant's house, brandished his firearm outside the window and yelled at him. The complainant said Riley previously stalked him and his family, which APSO confirmed.
Trending News
Riley was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Accomplice arrested following Loranger murder and kidnapping
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night