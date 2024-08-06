Donaldsonville man arrested after domestic violence incident in front of child

BELLE ROSE— A Donaldsonville man is now in jail after he hit his partner near a child Monday night.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies say 32-year-old Shane Jerome Lee was involved in some sort of fight with his partner and hit her in the face. A child was present and was involved in that fight.

Lee was taken to a healthcare facility for evaluation and is now being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

He faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer.