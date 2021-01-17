54°
Donaldsonville boil water advisory lifted
DONALDSONVILLE - Water in the Donaldsonville area is now safe to drink.
The Investigational Boil Water Advisory says that sample results tested negative and that Parish Utilities of Ascension (PUA) water is now safe to drink.
The boil water advisory has been rescinded.
