70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donald Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary

4 years 7 months 4 days ago Saturday, February 20 2016 Feb 20, 2016 February 20, 2016 6:34 PM February 20, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Donald Trump has won the South Carolina Republican primary, a second-straight victory for the billionaire real estate mogul after his first-place finish in New Hampshire.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are in close race for second.

Exit polls taken in South Carolina found that about three-quarters of Republican voters support a temporary ban on Muslims who are not American citizens from entering the United States. That's one of Trump's signature proposals.

A majority of voters looking for an outsider candidate supported Trump, providing a boost to the first-time candidate for office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days