Donald Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Donald Trump has won the South Carolina Republican primary, a second-straight victory for the billionaire real estate mogul after his first-place finish in New Hampshire.



Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are in close race for second.



Exit polls taken in South Carolina found that about three-quarters of Republican voters support a temporary ban on Muslims who are not American citizens from entering the United States. That's one of Trump's signature proposals.



A majority of voters looking for an outsider candidate supported Trump, providing a boost to the first-time candidate for office.