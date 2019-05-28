80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donald Trump to host 'Saturday Night Live'

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 13 2015 Oct 13, 2015 October 13, 2015 12:42 PM October 13, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW YORK - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has agreed to host "Saturday Night Live" next month. 

NBC said its former "Celebrity Apprentice" host will be the headliner of the Nov. 7 show. It's the second time he has hosted the venerable comedy institution; he was on the show in April 2004. Trump was also skewered in the season premiere's opening sketch. 

Trump has been ratings gold for nearly every television outlet he's touched since his candidacy took off this summer, the main reason behind record viewership for the two GOP candidates' debates in August and September. 

Sia will be the "Saturday Night Live" musical guest on the night that Trump hosts.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days