Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of Defense for Ford & Bush administrations, dead at 88

Photo: Rumsfeld.com

Donald Rumsfeld, who served in several roles in the federal government during his lengthy political career, has passed away. He was 88.

Family members announced Rumsfeld's death Wednesday.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

His career spanned over six decades, including tenures as Secretary of Defense under both the Gerald Ford and George W. Bush administrations.

