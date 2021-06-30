86°
Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of Defense for Ford & Bush administrations, dead at 88

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Rumsfeld.com

Donald Rumsfeld, who served in several roles in the federal government during his lengthy political career, has passed away. He was 88.

Family members announced Rumsfeld's death Wednesday.

His career spanned over six decades, including tenures as Secretary of Defense under both the Gerald Ford and George W. Bush administrations. 

This is a developing story. 

