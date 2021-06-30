86°
Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of Defense for Ford & Bush administrations, dead at 88
Donald Rumsfeld, who served in several roles in the federal government during his lengthy political career, has passed away. He was 88.
Family members announced Rumsfeld's death Wednesday.
A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld:
His career spanned over six decades, including tenures as Secretary of Defense under both the Gerald Ford and George W. Bush administrations.
This is a developing story.
