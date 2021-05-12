Don't put gasoline in plastic bags, government agency warns

Federal officials issued a warning to those hoarding gasoline amid the disarray prompted by the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack: Don't put gas in plastic bags.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission dropped the tip Wednesday, adding that only approved containers should be used for carrying fuel.

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

The notice comes as some concerned U.S. residents stock up on fuel as some areas see temporary gas shortages tied to the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline. The effect on gas supply has been relatively small locally, but some gas stations have reported long lines of customers looking to stock up.