'Don't judge me, because I'm human,' LSU track star Sha'Carri Richardson tells fans in apology

LSU Track and Field star Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana in June, which now means she will not participate in the upcoming 2021 Olympic games.

Though Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 19, testing positive for marijuana means a 30-day suspension for the star and an abrupt end to dreams of participating in the 2021 games.

In a Friday morning interview on the Today Show, she addressed the upset to her athletic goals and said she's using this time to focus on healing.

"Right now I'm just putting all of my energy into doing what I need to do and to heal myself," Richardson said.

This may have been in reference to the recent death of her biological mother, who passed away a week before Richardson qualified to race for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

When asked whether she had a message for her fans, the star athlete expressed regret for her actions and apologized to her supporters, saying, "I apologize. As much as I'm disappointed, I know that when I run track I represent a community... I apologize for the fact that I didn't know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time."

She added, "I'm human, we're human ...I want to be as transparent as possible with you guys whether it's good or its bad."

"Don't judge me, because I'm human... I just happen to run a little faster," Richardson said.

"Don't judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster."



Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

The World Anti-Doping Agency, which USA Track and Field follows, forbids cannabis. While testing positive for a performance enhancement-related drug may lead to a four-year suspension, repercussions for using a recreational drug would more likely be a suspension that would continue for anywhere from one to three months.