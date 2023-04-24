64°
Don Lemon, La. native and longtime CNN anchor, out at network after 17 years

51 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 11:32 AM April 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Don Lemon, a native to the Baton Rouge area and long-running television news anchor at CNN, says he's been terminated by the network.

Lemon tweeted about the situation Monday morning, saying he was blindsided by the news. 

The announcement came less than an hour after word got out that popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson was also exiting his job.

This is a developing story. 

