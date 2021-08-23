Don Everly of the Everly Brothers dies at 84

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The music industry is mourning the loss of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers.

According to Variety, Everly passed away Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. A cause of death has yet to be disclosed, the news outlet says.

Everly worked alongside his late younger sibling Phil to make the Everly Brothers popular.

The harmonizing duo rose to fame in 1957 and went on to cut a groundbreaking series of hit ballads and rockers for the Cadence and Warner Bros. labels.

Everly was honored as an inaugural inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed the singer's death through a family spokesman.

Everly was 84 years old.