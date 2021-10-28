62°
Don Briggs, founder of Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, injured, wife killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The wife of the Former President of The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association was killed in a Tangipahoa Parish crash early Wednesday morning and the former President has been hospitalized, according to KATC.
The news outlet says Nannette Briggs suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Her husband, Don, was brought to an area hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Louisiana State Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on I-12, near the interchange of I-55.
