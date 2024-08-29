Domestic violence survivor shares her story in hopes of finding the man that tried to kill her

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman says she hoping law enforcement finds her ex-boyfriend who shot her in July and left her to die.

Tiara Whaley said she got into a serious argument with Marquise Morris at their apartment complex, Brightside Commons, in July. She said he took her phone, car keys and gun.

Whaley said said she tried to stop him from leaving with her belongings. That's when Morris shot her multiple times.

“I was just laying there looking at the ceiling and I just felt the pain in my neck and I was just hoping that I don’t die,” Whaley said.

She said he locked the door as he left. After a while, neighbors found her and called police.

"If they would have been at work or out handling their business somewhere I would have still been on the apartment floor. I would have lost blood and died."

Baton Rouge Police said there is a warrant out for Morris' arrest for several charges including attempted murder. Cpl. Saundra Watts with BRPD said if Morris is caught he will have to go to court first under Gwen's Law.

"If you are aiding and abetting him and helping him get away and invade law enforcement, you will be held accountable for your actions," Watts said.

Whaley said she is trying to remain positive while recovering from her injuries, but she still wants justice to be served.

"That's not fair to me. He's just out roaming -- I can't live my life the same. How is it he can just shoot me and just be roaming around freely when I'm the one who has to sit up at home healing and trying to recover?"

BRPD said if you see Morris to immediately call 911.

If you would like to help Whaley in her recovery process, you can contribute to her GoFundMe.