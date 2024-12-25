Domestic violence activist says holiday spike in domestic abuse is disturbing trend

BATON ROUGE - The holidays can lead to an increase in domestic disputes. Activists say the stress after Thanksgiving into Christmas may be a contributing factor to the disturbing trend.

Butterfly Society Executive Director Twahna P. Harris says the non-profit organization dedicated to ending domestic violence receives about 15 calls per month on average. In December, the amount of calls increase to 20.

"We've been doing this for 10 years and it is consistent that in the month of December there's an uptick in calls. There's a need for more resources because of the holiday season," she said.

Harris says holiday stress plays a part in leading to domestic issues. There are signs people should watch for.

"Folks are stressed out and could possibly have lost a job. Or just don't have the finances to make ends meet during this time. Some of the warning signs is limiting spending or withholding money, increase in emotional manipulation, isolating you from your family or friends during holiday events," she said.

Harris says she and other volunteers want to raise awareness about the risks victims may face this season and encourage others to do the same.

"Please check in on your loved ones. Pick up the phone and call. Or send a text message and let them know they are being thought of," she said.

If you're in need of assistance please contact the Louisiana Statewide Hotline at 1-888-411-1333 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

For more information about The Butterfly Society, visit their website here.