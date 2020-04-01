46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Domestic stabbing leads to arrest of father, son

2 years 7 months 1 week ago Friday, August 18 2017 Aug 18, 2017 August 18, 2017 10:03 PM August 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

MORGANZA - Emergency crews responded to reports on a stabbing off Hwy. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish Friday night. 

Sources tell WBRZ a victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest at a home in the 500 block of Hwy. 1 before 10 p.m. Friday.

Authorities later confirmed the victim, Eric Savariste, was allegedly stabbed by his father, Dana Savariste. 

Eric Savariste was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. While Eric Savariste was at the hospital, he allegedly attempted to steal medication from a medicine cart located in the hospital, according to authorities. He was subsequently arrested for burglary of a pharmacy, criminal damage to property, theft and possession of a legend drug. 

Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office deputies say Eric Savariste's injuries appear non-life threatening. 

Dana Savariste was arrested for aggravated second degree battery, according to authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days