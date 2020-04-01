Latest Weather Blog
Domestic stabbing leads to arrest of father, son
MORGANZA - Emergency crews responded to reports on a stabbing off Hwy. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish Friday night.
Sources tell WBRZ a victim was reportedly stabbed in the chest at a home in the 500 block of Hwy. 1 before 10 p.m. Friday.
Authorities later confirmed the victim, Eric Savariste, was allegedly stabbed by his father, Dana Savariste.
Eric Savariste was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. While Eric Savariste was at the hospital, he allegedly attempted to steal medication from a medicine cart located in the hospital, according to authorities. He was subsequently arrested for burglary of a pharmacy, criminal damage to property, theft and possession of a legend drug.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office deputies say Eric Savariste's injuries appear non-life threatening.
Dana Savariste was arrested for aggravated second degree battery, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
