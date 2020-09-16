83°
Domestic incident draws large police presence on N Acadian Thruway

Wednesday, September 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police issued a warning via social media, telling the public to avoid North Acadian and North Street due to heavy police activity on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. 

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the high level of activity in the area was in response to an apparent domestic incident.

WBRZ was on the scene and witnessed police congregated near a residence. A man walked out of the home and briefly taken into police custody before being released.

Police did not immediately release any other details about the incident.

