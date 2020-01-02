Domestic dispute turns disastrous when man allegedly rips his partner's testicles

Corey Jones

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a particularly disturbing domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Deputies say Corey Jones and his boyfriend were arguing at their Leake Ave. apartment when the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

According to an official report, Jones' boyfriend locked himself in his room, but Jones went in and charged him.

Deputies say at this point, his boyfriend shoved him and Jones responded by grabbing his boyfriend's testicles and squeezing them with such force they ripped and began to bleed uncontrollably. After this, Jones allegedly bit his boyfriend on the hand.

A police report says when Jones was asked for his side of the story he said he opened the door and his boyfriend pushed him, so he responded by squeezing his boyfriend's genitals and biting his hand.

Jones was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.







